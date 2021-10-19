BOLTON, Vt. (WHDH) — Police have located the husband of a New Hampshire woman who vanished after the couple had an argument during a visit to Vermont over the weekend, authorities announced Tuesday.

Emily Ferlazzo, 22, of Northfield, was reported missing by family on Monday night, according to Vermont State Police.

Emily had been staying at an Airbnb in Bolton with her husband, 41-year-old Joseph Ferlazzo, family members told the law enforcement agency.

Troopers say Emily got out of the camper that she was traveling in with her husband following an argument on Saturday around 1 p.m. and started walking along Route 2 near the Bolton Valley Resort Access Road.

Joseph told Emily’s family that he had went to a nearby store and when he returned to pick her up a short time later, he could not find her, according to state police.

“The disappearance is considered suspicious and there are concerns for Mrs. Ferlazzo’s welfare,” state police said in an update.

Emily is described as 5 feet tall, about 125 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing white sneakers, ripped blue jeans, and a black shirt with long sleeves.

Crews have been searching for Emily in the area of Bolton, Enosburg, and St. Albans in an effort to locate her.

Troopers tracked down Joseph on Tuesday afternoon at a convenience store in St. Albans. He is said to have agreed to accompany troopers to the barracks for questioning.

Remington, the couple’s missing dog, was also found unharmed at the home of one of Joseph’s friends.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information on Emily or Joseph’s whereabouts is urged to contact Vermont State Police detectives at the Williston or St. Albans barracks.

