BERLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Berlin that left one person injured Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a crash in the area of West Street found a severely damaged vehicle sitting on the lawn of a home.

The person involved in the accident fled the scene, according to Berlin police.

The man, described by police as a Hispanic male who had blood on his face, was located by Berlin police, Hudson police, Hudson K9 officers, and Marlboro police around 8:45 a.m.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and criminal charges are forthcoming, police said.

