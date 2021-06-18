IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Ipswich police officers located a 52-year-old Winchester man who was suffering early signs of hypothermia while conducting a search of the Crane Beach area after receiving an open line 911 call.

The search was launched around 9:15 p.m. after the Ipswich Emergency Communications Center received the call, which was traced to the area of the beach.

After finding a vehicle in the gated parking lot, officers traced the vehicle to the man and later located a bunch of his personal belongings a mile east of the parking lot. The man was located by the state police air wing around 12:30 a.m.

When he was located by ground units, they determined the man had previously been in the water and was suffering from the early stages of hypothermia. He was taken to Beverly Hospital for further medical evaluation.

No additional information was immediately available.

