WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) – Police made an arrest Monday night after locating the body of a man in Worcester.

Authorities say they made the discovery on Valley Hill Drive.

The man has not yet been identified. The medical examiner will determine his cause of death.

Police say 32-year-old Xavier Broughton was placed under arrest for disinterment of a human body and misleading a police investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

