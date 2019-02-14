Police locate Medford woman who disappeared after dropping husband off at work

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 65-year-old Medford woman who disappeared Wednesday morning after dropping her husband off at work was found Thursday and is safe, officials said.

Maria Carvalho was found more than 24 hours after she dropped her husband off at Costa Fruit & Produce at 18 Bunker Hill Industrial Park in Charlestown, according to the Medford Police Department.

She is said to be undergoing a medical evaluation at this time.

Missing female has been located and is currently being medically evaluated. Thank you to all who assisted in this investigation. https://t.co/bwbZXQz9fC — Medford Police (@MedfordPolice) February 14, 2019

Carvalho’s husband told police that she never returned home after dropping him off and that she didn’t have her cellphone, prompting a Silver Alert.

A search of hospitals in Boston, Everett, Somerville, Medford, and Melrose on Wednesday proved unsuccessful.

The GPS in Carvalho’s vehicle could not be tracked, the Ford Motor Company told police.

No additional information was immediately available.

