Police locate missing 7-year-old with special needs in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - ​BOSTON (WHDH) — Police confirmed that they located a missing 7-year-old boy with special needs.

The boy’s mother went to Andrew Station in Boston around 7 a.m. to pick up her son from her sister, but did not see him.

She had said that her son has trouble explaining himself and speaking to other people.

Around 8:30 a.m., police said that the boy was found safe at his home. It is unclear how he got there.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)