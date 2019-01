EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 29-year-old East Bridgwater woman who had been missing since early Saturday morning was found alive on Sunday.

Christine Silva was found “alive and OK,” according to state police.

No additional information was immediately available.

Missing #EastBridgewater Woman Located Alive and Okay. Further information will come from @PlymouthCtyDAO. https://t.co/dUMyePOLXy — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 27, 2019

Public's assistance sought in search for Missing East Bridgewater Woman https://t.co/M1az2j94Gj via @MassStatePolice — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 27, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)