HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have located a 17-year-old girl who went missing from a group home in Hingham.

The teen, identified as Georgia Cheney, ran away from the group home on Beal Street on Thursday night, police said.

Officers were able to locate Cheney on Friday night.

UPDATE-Missing juvenile has been located and she is safe. Thank you. — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) April 11, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)