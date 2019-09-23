Police locate missing Stoneham woman

Kerry Kenney-Bonavita, age 43, was last seen by family members walking into the backyard of their residence on William Street. (Courtesy Photo)

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police on Monday were able to safely locate a woman who was reported missing in Stoneham over the weekend.

Kerry Kenney-Bonavita, 43, had been last seen by family members walking into the backyard of their residence on William Street near the Woburn town line on Saturday night, according to the Stoneham Police Department.

Police say Kenney-Bonavita was spotted on surveillance cameras in the area of Commerce Way in Woburn at about 9:30 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

