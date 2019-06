STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Stoughton have found a man who had gone missing and who suffers from dementia.

Kevin Powers, 70, was tracked down Monday night.

Officials say he walked away from his family’s home on Britton Ave.

No additional information was immediately available.

