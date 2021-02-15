FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of a Framingham gelato shop and bakery who was reported missing Saturday night has been located, police said.

Samantha “Sam” Amenta-Stavar, 47, was reported missing after she hadn’t been seen since 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Framingham Police Department.

She has since been located, police confirmed in a statement Monday afternoon.

No additional information was immediately released.

