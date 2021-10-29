QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have tracked down the parents of a young girl who was found wandering alone in Quincy on Friday morning.

The girl, who is about 4 years of age and speaks Portuguese, was found by herself in the area of Atherton and South streets around 11 a.m., according to the Quincy Police Department.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the department announced that they had located her parents.

The girl is said to be safe and healthy.

There were no additional details immediately available.

UPDATE: We have located the child’s parents. Thank you everyone! https://t.co/oxCJkKQGDH — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) October 29, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)