QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have tracked down the parents of a young girl who was found wandering alone in Quincy on Friday morning.
The girl, who is about 4 years of age and speaks Portuguese, was found by herself in the area of Atherton and South streets around 11 a.m., according to the Quincy Police Department.
Shortly before 3 p.m., the department announced that they had located her parents.
The girl is said to be safe and healthy.
There were no additional details immediately available.
