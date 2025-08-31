PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have located a person of interest in connection with a stabbing at Colony Place in Plymouth on Saturday that left one person hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responded to the stabbing and a male victim was taken to a nearby hospital, according to police. The victim’s condition was not immediately available.

On Sunday, police officials announced that a person of interest had been located.

The investigation is ongoing.

