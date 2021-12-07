SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a driver who sped away from the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Somerville that left a man seriously injured on Monday evening.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Mystic Avenue and Shore Drive around 7 p.m. found an injured Somerville man lying on the sidewalk, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The 33-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Investigators have since tracked down the damaged orange hatchback that was being driven by the suspect. The vehicle is being processed for evidence as police continue to search for the driver involved in the crash.

“The investigation is ongoing to identify the operator, as well as to determine the exact path of travel of the vehicle and the pedestrian prior to the crash and to determine criminal charges,” a state police spokesman said.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)