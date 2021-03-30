Police locate vehicle wanted in connection with hit-and-run in Worcester

The Worcester Police Department says they have located a car wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that left a victim seriously injured.
Officers responding to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle on Shrewsbury Street found the motorcyclist seriously injured and the driver of the sedan had fled the scene.
Police put out photos of the suspect vehicle but later announced that it had been located.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 508-799-8674.
