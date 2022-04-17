BOSTON (WHDH) - State police evacuated Terminal A at Logan Airport due to a potentially suspicious item in a piece of luggage before re-opening the terminal Sunday, officials said.

TSA agents screening checked luggage for a Delta flight found a potentially suspicious item at 4 p.m. and called the bomb squad, state police said. After investigation, troopers determined the item was a PlayStation console that was aged and damaged, which caused abnormalities when it was X-rayed.

The bomb squad examined the item while travelers were evacuated onto the sidewalk. Video from travelers at the airport showed hundreds of people walking outside during the evacuation.

Police said the item was cleared and the terminal re-opened by 5 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)