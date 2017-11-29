Police look for 2 who vandalized Newport Cliff Walk

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Police are looking for two people who vandalized Newport’s famous Cliff Walk with spray paint.

Newport Police posted a message on Facebook saying that two women had used spray paint on the walk on Saturday afternoon.

They posted photos of the two walking under the Cliff Walk, with one of them holding what appears to be a can of paint.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspects to get in touch.

The 3 ½-mile walk is designated as a national recreation trail and is one of Rhode Island’s most popular tourist attractions. It runs between the Atlantic Ocean and many of Newport’s most spectacular mansions, and draws hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.

