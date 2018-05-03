Police look for drivers in hit-and-run that injured dog Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are looking for the drivers who hit a dog in Marlborough before driving off, leaving the animal injured in the street.

The dog was hit by two different cars on Route 20. Lizzie Navin said she was driving near I-495 and Route 20 when she saw the dog and pulled over to help.

“I saw the dog, she was flipped over upside down, looked like a teddy bear. Looked dead at first sight,” said Navin. She said as she sat there, the dog rolled over and opened her eyes.

Navin took the dog to Tufts Animal Hospital in Grafton. In a statement, the hospital said, “The dog was examined and did not appear to have any significant injuries or broken bones. It was released to animal control on Wednesday.”

