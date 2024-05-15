BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a man seen on video entering an enclosed porch and stealing several hockey jerseys in Brighton early Tuesday.

At around 12:12 a.m., the man was seen on video entering the porch at 112 Murdock St. holding a Dunkin’ Donuts bag, before returning at around 1:04 a.m. holding a McDonald’s bag, according to a statement from the Boston Police Department. He was then seen taking eight Allston Brighton Youth Hockey jerseys valued at about $330, police said.

The man was seen leaving in a “Prius style” car, police said. He is described to be 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 180 to 220 pounds, and clean shaven.

He wore a blue or black baseball hat with a white logo, a gold necklace, a red faded New England Patriots t-shirt, black shorts, and black Nike running shoes with a white swoosh on them, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Boston police detectives at 617-343-4256, police said. Those wanting to stay anonymous can call 1-800-TIPS or text “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

