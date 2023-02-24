SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police are looking to identify two “individuals of interest” after a woman was assaulted and verbally harassed at Davis station in Somerville this week.

On their website, the MBTA Transit Police Department said it was Monday, Feb. 20, when the victim, who is of Asian descent, was attacked and verbally harassed with racial epithets while at the Red Line station.

The department said a Civil Rights/Assault & Battery investigation has since been launched, and that TPD detectives are now looking to identify two individuals seen in images provided by authorities.

Anyone who is able to identify the individuals of interest is asked to contact the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

