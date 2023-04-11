BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities in Boston are looking to identify a person of interest as they investigate an assault that happened at Prudential station earlier in April.

Officials with the MBTA Transit Police Department shared an image of the individual in question on social media Tuesday morning.

The department said the person was being sought in connection with an incident that occurred on April 1 around 1 p.m.

Identification Sought re: Assault Investigation from #MBTA Prudential Station 4/1 1PM. Recognize this person of interest / Please contact our Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. TY pic.twitter.com/3iBTLKmBF2 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) April 11, 2023

No additional details on the case were released.

If anyone recognizes the individual seen in the image provided, they are asked to contact the TPD’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)