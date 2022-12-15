BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest connected to an assault that left a 68-year-old woman with a stab wound to her chest.

Officials say officers originally responded to a reported stabbing on Deckard Street in Roxbury on Thursday, Dec. 8., where they found a woman injured. The victim told police she was attending to belongings in the rear of her SUV when a man she didn’t know offered to help her before suddenly hitting her in the back of the head, sparking a struggle.

The woman said she fought back and hit the suspect with her fists while kicking and screaming for help.

During the struggle, the woman said she suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound to her chest.

The suspect at the time was described as a heavy-set white male in his 30s, standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a groomed salt and pepper beard who was last seen wearing a green khaki jacket with a matching backpack.

In an update on Thursday, Dec. 15, police provided two images of a person they are now looking to identify, referring to them as a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

