BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is looking to identify a suspect after a breaking and entering incident at a South End marketplace.

Providing several images on the department’s website, police said the individual seen in the stills was wanted in connection to a B&E case at the SoWa Vintage Market on Harrison Avenue that happened on Friday, Feb. 3.

“The suspect is described as a heavy-set male, about 5’10” to 6’0” tall, wearing a baseball cap, a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and black sneakers with white soles,” the website stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-5619.

Those who wish to share info anonymously can do so by calling the department’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800-(494)-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox