BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is looking to identify a suspect after a breaking and entering incident at a South End marketplace.

Providing several images on the department’s website, police said the individual seen in the stills was wanted in connection to a B&E case at the SoWa Vintage Market on Harrison Avenue that happened on Friday, Feb. 3.

“The suspect is described as a heavy-set male, about 5’10” to 6’0” tall, wearing a baseball cap, a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and black sneakers with white soles,” the website stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-5619.

Those who wish to share info anonymously can do so by calling the department’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800-(494)-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)