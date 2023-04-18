GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Groveland are looking to identify a woman who allegedly left a puppy behind in an alley, prompting an animal cruelty investigation.

Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey T. Gillen said his department received a report on Monday afternoon about an apparent abandoned puppy being discovered near a business on Main Street.

Reviewing evidence, including surveillance footage, police found that an Australian Shepherd puppy had been abandoned in an alleyway by a woman driving a black SUV.

The dog was found to be uninjured, but police are now seeking the suspect, described as a blonde female, on suspicion of animal cruelty.

“Officers have determined that the suspect in the incident is a blonde female driving a black Mazda SUV and was last seen wearing a black Maine School of Law sweatshirt,” Gillen stated in a news release.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to contact the Groveland Police Department at 978-521-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)