(CNN) — Indiana officials have asked the public for help identifying a child who was found dead Saturday in a heavily wooded area in southern Indiana.

The child was described as Black, between 5 and 8 years old, about 4 feet tall, with a slim build and a short haircut. Police believe he died sometime within the last week.

The body was found inside a hard-shell suitcase with a “distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back,” Indiana State Police said in a Tuesday statement. Investigators hope the image will lead to tips that can help them identify the child.

A resident out mushroom hunting in eastern Washington County found the boy’s body at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Indiana State Police said Sunday in a bulletin. The resident immediately called police to investigate, police said.

“We’re not going to stop looking until we find these answers,” Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said Monday. “Somebody, again, was taking care of this little boy. He’s 5 to 8 years old. He’s obviously not taking care of himself. Somebody knows something. Somebody out there knows the answer to this question.”

An autopsy took place on Tuesday, police said.

After a toll-free tip line was set up Monday, investigators received about 200 calls, according to police. None has yet led to the child’s identification.

Anyone with information that could help identify the boy is urged to call Detective Matt Busick with the Indiana State Police at 1-812-248-4374 or 1-800-872-6743.

