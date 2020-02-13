Police looking for 22-year-old man missing in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who went missing on Thursday, officials said.
Robert McCollum, 22, was reported missing from Lake Street since 4:30 p.m., police said.
He is described as a 6 foot tall white man with dark hair and was last seen wearing a brown jacket and jeans, according to police.
He likely left on foot, possibly towards Lexington Street, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)