Police looking for armed man who crashed truck, carjacked SUV during wild chase in central Mass.

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are searching for an armed man who they say crashed his truck and carjacked an SUV during a wild police chase from Webster to Worcester.

Oxford police began pursuing a Dodge pickup truck that had fled from a motor vehicle stop in Webster at midnight. The driver was allegedly armed and had two other people inside the vehicle, state police said.

State troopers joining the pursuit once the truck entered onto Route 395 northbound at exit 3 deployed stop sticks, causing damage to the vehicle’s tires.

Minutes later, the truck reportedly went up the ramp to Route 290 eastbound and crashed while going down the highway in the wrong direction.

The male driver exited the truck and, while brandishing a handgun, forced a driver out of a silver Buick Enclave and drove off, state police said.

Soon after, troopers located the carjacked SUV and began pursuing it in Worcester.

The suspect drove back on Route 290, driving eastbound on the westbound side of the highway, and then entered the Kelley Square area, where troopers terminated the pursuit, according to state police.

The two female passengers who were in the truck remained in the vehicle after the initial crash and are being interviewed by state police

An investigation into the driver’s identity and whereabouts is ongoing.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police.

