MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a driver accused of pointing a gun at another driver on a highway ramp in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday.

The suspect driving a silver Ford pickup truck allegedly pulled out a gun on the Interstate 293 off-ramp to Second Street around 5:30 p.m., Manchester police said.

He is described as a white male, about 35 to 40 years old, with facial hair.

Two dogs were reportedly in the front seat of the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

On 5/21 at 5:30 pm police got a report of a man pointing a gun at a driver on the 293 off ramp onto Second St. The suspect was in the silver Ford pickup pictured here. 35-40yrs old, white w/facial hair. Two dogs were in the front seat. If you have info call MPD at 603-668-8711. pic.twitter.com/qJRhGoHhyi — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) May 22, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)