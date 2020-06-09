BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for the driver of a car containing fireworks that barreled into a store in Jamaica Plain late Monday night.

Officers responding to a single-car crash on Center Street around 11:15 p.m. found a vehicle that had slammed through the security gate and the door of Pimental Market.

The driver had fled the scene before first responders arrived, according to Boston police.

A search of the car reportedly resulted in the seizure of fireworks.

The building and vehicle sustained significant damage.

There are no known injuries at this time, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

