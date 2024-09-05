WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver hit and killed a 2-year-old dog while his owner was taking him for a walk in Manchester-by-the-Sea Tuesday.

After the Newfoundland was struck by a station wagon on Ocean Street, the driver took off, said dog owner Michael Bisner.

“I just hear the sound, the impact. I haven’t slept the past two nights,” Bisner said. “The car was coming right at us.”

Although cars typically move slowly on the windy road, Bisner said, the station wagon that hit his dog Odin came speeding down the street.

“I was trying to wave my flashlight and slow him down, and I had to jump out of the way and he hit the dog head-on right here,” he said.

The 110-pound dog was dragged at least 50 feet and the car just kept going, Bisner said.

Police said the older, white station wagon likely now has front end damage.

“We’ve had our officers checking Ring cameras in the area, canvassing the surrounding streets. We put a ‘be on the look out’ notice out to our surrounding departments to see if they could recognize the vehicle that we’re looking for,” said Manchester-by-the-Sea Police Chief Todd Fitzgerald.

Investigators, along with Bisner, are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver responsible.

“Last weekend, he had the best three days,” Bisner said, scrolling through photos of his beloved pet.

He said charging the driver may be the only way he can find peace with Odin’s death.

“We rescued him, but he was actually rescuing me,” Bisner said.

