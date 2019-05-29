Police looking for Fall River man who threatened to harm himself before going missing

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Fall River are turning to the public for help finding a missing man who could be in danger.

Kenneth Allen, 53, made threats to harm himself before disappearing from his home on Wednesday, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Police say Allen is known to frequent establishments on North Main Street near Airport Road.

Allen is described as 6-foot-1, about 320 pounds, with black eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, blue jeans, and a blue sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fall River Police Department at 508-676-8511.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)