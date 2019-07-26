Police looking for group who attacked a man and woman in California

STOCKTON, Calif. (WHDH) – Police in California are looking for a group who attacked a man and a woman in Stockton.

Surveillance footage shows the group kicking and punching the woman in the head repeatedly.

Officers say the group also vandalized the victim’s car.

The woman was taken to the hospital but is going to be ok, police say.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Stockton police.

