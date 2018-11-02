Police looking for gunman accused of shooting 1 person at Dartmouth College

HANOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Hanover New Hampshire are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting that left one person injured on the Dartmouth College campus.

Officers arriving in the area of 1 School St. around 9:50 p.m. to reports of shots fired found one “non-Dartmouth student” shot in the Christian Science Reading Room, officials say.

The gunman is at large and additional shots are being reported from various campus locations.

Dartmouth College has activated its emergency response team and are issuing alerts to students to shelter in place, officials say.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)