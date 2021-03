BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people suspected of vandalizing four motor vehicles earlier this month.

The vandalism occurred on March 3 around 3:40 a.m. in the area of 375 Harrison Ave., police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives assigned to District D-4 at (617) 343-4683.

