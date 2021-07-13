BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person of interest in an indecent assault and battery incident at an MBTA station in Boston last Wednesday.

Transit police released images of the person wanted for questioning following the incident at Park Street Station around 10:15 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)