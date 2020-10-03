Police looking for help identifying suspect in Melrose armed robbery

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for the suspect of an armed robbery in Melrose, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call for armed robbery at the Melrose Shell service station at 3:39 p.m. on Main Street Friday were told that the suspect flashed a firearm, according to Melrose police.

Police released photos of the alleged suspect on Saturday, along with a photo of a U-Haul truck.

*ALERT* Melrose Police Seek the Public's Assistance in Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect https://t.co/hNuZFACjLO — Melrose, MA Police (@MelrosePolice) October 3, 2020

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to call Melrose police at 781-665-1212 or by dialing 781-665-TIPS.

