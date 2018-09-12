NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Natick police are looking for a group of individuals who allegedly shot at several houses with BB guns.

“I was walking out to the kitchen here, and I heard all this cracking of glass, and I thought maybe the window had broken out from all the initial shots,” said a woman whose house was hit and didn’t want to be identified.

She said her home was hit two nights in a row by shots from a BB gun.

“When I stepped outside, there was all these other shots in the window,” she said. “So we have a total of 10 shots in our windows.”

Police say they have received multiple reports of windows being shot at with a BB gun on at least five streets all close by in Natick.

“I cannot conceive of going out and shooting at somebody’s home,” said Steve Strout, whose home was hit. “My wife and family and I were lined up on the couch (and) all of a sudden, ‘pop, pop, pop,'” he said.

Police in Natick say a home surveillance video shows who they believe to be involved. Several families said they were home when the BBs hit their windows.

“I knew right away it wasn’t anything larger than a BB or pellet gun, but if they had, it would have missed my wife’s head by an inch,” Strout said.

“We just bought this house a couple a months ago, so it’s the last thing we want to hear that’s going on because all the neighbors that we’ve met so far have been so sweet,” said neighbor Rachel Murphy. “Hopefully, there will be an end to this soon.”

Police say several thousand dollars in damage has been caused by the BB shots.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)