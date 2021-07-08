SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are looking for information after a vehicle stolen out of Tyngsboro was found heavily damaged in Sharon on Wednesday night.

Officers located the vehicle in the parking lot of Kingdom Hall on Old Post Road around 9:30 p.m., according to Sharon police.

It had significant front-end damage.

Anyone who may have seen anything around that time is asked to call 781-784-1587.

