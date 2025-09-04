WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man they say tried to blow up an Eastern Bank ATM in Woburn Thursday.

Police said the man placed an explosive device near the ATM on Mishawum Road round 4 a.m. Thursday.

Moments later, the device detonated, causing an explosion. The blast sent debris flying, and melted part of the machine. The ATM has since been boarded up.

Police say they were called when it was found around 9 a.m.

The manager of Saigon Eatery, the restaurant next to the ATM, discovered the damage.

“I gotto work, I just saw the ATM pretty messed up, probably debris everywhere,” Peter Tran said.

Bank customers say they’re shocked something like this happened in their city.

“Pretty wild that that would happen right here in Woburn,” said John Kennedy, a customer at the bank. “I’ts not something I anticipated as I came to withdraw some money.”

Eastern Bank says no cash was taken, and it was still able to operate through regular business hours.

However the manager at Saigon Eatery said they had to close for the day.

“Annoyed a little bit because closing down right when rush hour was starting right when people were coming in they had to leave,” said Tran.

No injuries were reported.

Woburn police and the FBI are investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)