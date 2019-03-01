Police looking for man who stole $4,000 bottle of Cognac from Seekonk liquor store

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the person who stole a $4,000 bottle of Cognac from a Seekonk liquor store.

“It’s by Remy Martin, so a lot of people know that name, but it’s a specific bottle called Louis the 13th,” said store manager Matthew Eddy.

Eddy says someone stole the expensive bottle right out of the locked glass display case Tuesday night.

“We even have a locked case to keep people from stealing this stuff, so it’s sort of brazen that they will come in and right in front of everybody do it regardless,” Eddy said.

Surveillance video shows a man come into the store and crouch down near the lock.

“After reviewing the tapes, we saw at around 6 p.m. there was a guy coming over to pick the lock or use a key of some sort to open up the case and get the bottle,” Eddy said. “From there, he went around the backside to where someone couldn’t see him, a blind spot of some sort, and tucked it into his pants.”

Employees say the man then purchased a different item with cash and then left.

“We met with the police yesterday and filed a report with them, and we would like to press charges as well,” Eddy said.

