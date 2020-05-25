Police looking for Medford home invasion suspects accused of attacking homeowners

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for the suspects of a Medford home invasion after they allegedly attacked the homeowners early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a reported home invasion on Doane Road around 2 a.m. discovered that two suspects, described as a man and possibly a woman, forced entry into the home through a rear glass door before assaulting two victims inside while demanding cash and asking where they kept their safe, according to Medford police.

The female victim was tied up with zip ties during the assault, while a male victim was struck in the head with a blunt object he believed to be a firearm, police said.

The suspects fled the home but it is unknown if they took any property.

The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Their son says he received a call about his parents’ attack

“I got a call last night, somebody beat my mom and my dad up. They pistol-whipped them. They broke in,” he said. “I came over here; my mother was already in an ambulance. They beat her up pretty bad.”

The victims’ son says he doesn’t understand who would want to hurt his parents.

“I don’t know who would do something like that,” he said. “They are cowards in my book. I wish I was here to protect my mom.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Medford police at 781-395-1212.

