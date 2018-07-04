SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are looking for two men accused of stealing $10,000 worth of fireworks Sunday morning.

Surveillance video shows a white truck backing up to what police say is the rear of Rudy’s Fireworks in Seabrook just before 2 a.m.

Moments later, they took off with the stolen items, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Seabrook police.

