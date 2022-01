CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of a dog caught wandering around Canton.

The dog was captured in the area of Washington Street at Chapman Street, according to Canton police.

The dog is currently at the police station.

Anyone with information about the dog’s owner can call Canton police at (781) 828-1212.

Caught this perp in the Washington St. at Chapman St. area. If you are or know the owner, we have her at the station. pic.twitter.com/6mbECytlzz — Canton Police (@CantonMAPolice) January 12, 2022

