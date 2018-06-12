TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A pup found at the Tewksbury Public Library is looking to be reunited with its owner.

Billerica and Tewksbury Animal Control posted a picture of the dog found at 300 Chandler St., asking for the public’s assistance with tracking down its owner.

The dog has black, brown and white fur with brown eyes.

Anyone who knows the dog’s owner is asked to call animal control at 978-215-9639.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)