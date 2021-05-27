LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are looking for the owner of an injured pup who was found in Lowell on Saturday afternoon.
Animal control spotted the Yorkie on the corner of Sargent and School streets after it had been hit by a car, according to Lowell police.
The dog is receiving medical attention at Bulger Veterinary Hospital.
Anyone with information about the dog’s owner is asked to call animal control at 978-674-4277.
