HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are looking for the person who lost their engagement and wedding rings in Hingham back in April.

The rings were found in Worlds End Reservation on April 3, and were turned over to the police this week.

One of the rings has initials and a date engraved.

Anyone who can identify the owner is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Philip Emmott at emmottp@hpd.org.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)