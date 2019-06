CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Environmental Police are looking for the owner of a large lizard that was recently found in Chicopee.

Anyone with information is asked to call the environmental police at 1-800-632-8075.

Found in Chicopee: If you're missing this exotic pet please contact MEP Dispatch at 1-800-632-8075. If you're outside with your exotic pets, lease remember to keep an eye on them so they don't stray away. For info on wildlife as pets in MA, please visit: https://t.co/Ub6fzSxvU0 pic.twitter.com/XLSdXEKWpw — MAEnviroPolice (@MAEnviroPolice) June 10, 2019

