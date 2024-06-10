MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are looking for the owner of a young dog found alone and malnourished at the Blue Hills Reservation in Milton, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The person who found the dog along the roadway opened their car door and the female pit bull mix jumped right in, according to police. The pup was dropped off at the State Police Milton Barracks early Monday morning.

While taking care of the dog at the barracks, troopers discovered the dog has basic obedience training and knows “sit” and “come” commands, police said. In addition to appearing malnourished, the dog was “starving for attention,” according to police.

“It is unknown how long this sweet lady has been on her own,” State Police said in a statement.

Troopers bought her dog food and entertained her for a few hours until Milton Animal Control took custody of the pup.

Anyone who recognizes the dog should reach out to Milton Animal Control at 617-698-0455, according to police.

