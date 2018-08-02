Police looking for owners of runaway reptile

SOUTH BERWICK, M.E. (WHDH) Police in South Berwick Maine are asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of a large, sunbathing lizard.

Officers found the lizard sunning itself in a garden on Maine Street and took the runaway reptile into custody, according to a post on the South Berwick police department’s Facebook page.

“This was certainly a first,” the officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 207-384-2254

