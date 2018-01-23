Police looking for ‘Peeping Tom’ in Needham

NEEDHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are warning residents in Needham about a “Peeping Tom.”

Police said the man has been looking in residents’ windows at night in the area of Central Avenue and the Dover town line. Several incidents have been reported in the past month.

Residents are reminded to lock their doors and call 911 if they believe anyone is on their property.

